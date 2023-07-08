ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–A group of dedicated sports lovers are joining forces to help develop the game of softball in the Tri-State area.

After years of playing and coaching softball, these individuals have created 814 Elite Fastpitch to bring competitive travel ball to the Erie youth.

President of the new softball organization, Maureen Wolfe says she always wanted to do something bigger for the sport of softball.

After years of working at the high school level, she decided to take on a new challenge.

“Softball has always been a passion of mine. The friendships, the bonds, the experience…I want to go outside of just Millcreek and be able to do my part in helping softball in the surrounding areas of Erie and even into New York and Ohio. Again, that’s not something that an individual can conquer. That is something you need to have a village around you, and I think we are surrounding ourselves with such intelligent knowledge softball minds that all have that shared vision that the girls are the most important.” Maureen Wolfe, President | 814 Elite Fastpitch

She says fundamentals play a critical role in an athlete’s development and nailing those skills can elevate their chances of playing at the next level.