Gannon Basketball to Host Preview Dinner

Gannon fans will get a special start to the basketball season later this month, as the men’s and women’s teams are coming together for an inaugural season preview dinner before the annual Knight Time pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The dinner features full plated dinner service, and attendees will hear from alumni and coaches of both teams, and get to meet each of the student-athletes that will be suiting up this year. There will also be a silent auction, with numerous Gannon items to bid on throughout the evening.

The dinner begins at 7 p.m. at Gannon’s Waldron Campus Center, and costs $45 per seat or $500 for a full table of eight, which includes a full-page ad in the evening’s program. Advertisements can be purchased for $200 each separate from the dinner.

The new tradition of the dinner will precede the long-running tradition of Knight Time at the Hammermill Center, which will immediately follow the dinner at 9 p.m. An all-sports celebration, the night will feature an Olympic-style walk-out of all 24 Gannon athletics teams, a performance by the competitive cheer and dance teams, intrasquad scrimmages from both basketball teams, contests and more.

Entrance to Knight Time is free. Registration and online payment for the season preview dinner is available here. For any questions, contact Gannon assistant compliance and academics coordinator Kelly Bommer at bommer001@gannon.edu.