Gannon Earns NCAA Soccer Berth

After completing one of the most successful campaigns in program history, the Gannon men’s Soccer team earned a berth in the NCAA Division II tournament on Monday.

The Golden Knights (17-2) are the second seed in the Super Region One bracket and will host games on Friday and Sunday.

It marks the 10th time Gannon is in the national tournament and it’s their first appearance since 2012.

Gannon will host the West Chester-Assumption match on Friday, November 22 at Noon. The Golden Knights will then play the winner of that game on Sunday, November 24 at McConnell Family Stadium beginning at Noon.

