The first round of the Erie District Women's Golf Association Match-Play tournament featured five matches at Lake View Country Club.

Here are the results from Round One: Gail Heubel def. Darcy Powell 6&5, Kathy Lynch def. Taylor Urban 6&5, Lizzie Hohman def. Sue LeFaiver 1-up, Anna Swan def. Diane Stickell 8&7, and Kym Henry def. Chivers 5&4.