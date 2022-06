The Baltimore Orioles have promoted former Mercyhurst Prep and Mercyhurst pitcher Chris Vallimont to Triple-A Norfolk of the International League on Monday.

In three starts for the Orioles Double-A affiliate the Bowie Baysox, Vallimont went 1-0 with just one earned run, 18 strike outs in 13 innings pitched.

Vallimont now joins former Harbor Creek and Pitt Panthers pitcher Isaac Mattson on the Tides pitching staff.