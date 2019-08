Braendel Bulls are headed to the Glenwood League Championship Series.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Braendel Bulls’ Steve Tome belted a grand slam to propel the Bulls to a 6-2 win over the Outlaws in game three. Thus sweeping the series three games to none.

Bulls pitcher Ryan Cedzo tossed a complete game and struck out nine hitters.

The Bulls will meet either Rambler 9 or Tesco in the Championship Series.