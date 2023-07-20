With the 85th annual Save-An-Eye high school football game kicking off this Saturday – one local player has the chance to make up for lost time on the field this past fall.

Iroquois running back Michael Hoopsick is cleared to play in Saturday’s 85th annual save-an-eye all-star game.

The former Brave missed the majority of his senior football season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL last fall.

Hoopsick was injured in Iroquois’ second game of the 2022 season meaning this weekend will give him a chance to make up for lost games as a senior.

The Iroquois grad is eager to get back on the field one last time in a high school setting before heading off to division three Thiel to play.