McDowell grad and NFL Running Back James Conner is set to host a local football camp right here in Erie in Early July.

The former Trojan and current Arizona Cardinal will host a free camp at Gus Anderson Stadium on the McDowell campus on Saturday July 9 for kids ages seven to seventeen with a pair of sessions.

Campers will run through drills, play minigames, and learn about the fundamental football techniques.

This will be the inaugural Erie James Connor Football Camp with the former Pitt star and former Steeler hosting the youth camp at his high school alma mater.

