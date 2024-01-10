(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wednesday night’s Erie Otters game has been postponed according to the team.

The Erie Otters announced Wednesday afternoon that their Jan. 10 game against the Barrie Colts has been postponed to a later undetermined date due to ice issues at Erie Insurance Arena.

Fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday’s game will have their tickets honored for new dates or can exchange them for any remaining home game.

Tickets may be exchanged by visiting the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office or by calling the Otters’ Ticket Office at (814) 455-7779 within 48 hours of a scheduled game.

The Otters said Saturday’s game against the Flint Firebirds will still go on as scheduled.