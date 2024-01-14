Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect the correct date for Monday.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Otters game originally set for Monday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. will be starting two hours later according to the OHL.

The OHL announced Sunday evening the Otters’ matchup with the Sarnia Sting at Erie Insurance Arena will now be played at 4 p.m. due to travel conditions in the Buffalo area.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. to the public and 2:30 p.m. for season ticket members.

Admission to the game will be $5 for fans 17 and under at the Erie Insurance Arena box office to go along with $2 specials on hot dogs and soft drinks and $1 popcorn.