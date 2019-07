Named after local golfing great Jean Forsyth, the Jean Forsyth Memorial golf tournament celebrated its 20th year at Green Meadows Golf Course in North East on Thursday.

Sponsored by the Vorsheck Family Foundation, 28 female junior golfers had the privilege to play for free.

Moira Erhartic (9-10 yr olds), Katie Caryl (11-13 yr olds), and Anna Swan (14-17 yr olds) won their respective age groups.