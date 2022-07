2022 EDGA Jr. Match Play Tournament

(Riverside Golf Course)

Girls Quarterfinals

M. Kerle def. C. Williams 8 & 6

A. Zinram def. E. D’Andrea 2 & 1

A. Marsh def. C. Morgan 6 & 5

K. Caryl def. M. Erhartic 6 & 5

Girls Semifinals

A. Zinram def. M. Kerle 3 & 2

K. Caryl def. A. Marsh 2 & 1

Girls Match-Play Final (Friday)

Zinram vs Caryl 7:40AM at Riverside

Boys First Round

K. Westfall def. P. Brown 7 & 6

R. Eastbourn def. W. Fessler 5 & 4

M. Costa def. E. Nadzam 1-Up

D. Lauer def. A. LaBoda 3 & 1

K. Kerle def. J. Grundy 4 & 3

T. Thompson def. J. Eastbourn 7 & 6

N. Momeyer def. C. Wierzchowski 4 & 3

E. Bock def. J. Gadsby 4 & 3

Boys Quarterfinals

K. Westfall def. R. Eastbourn 2-Up

D. Lauer def. M. Costa 19 Holes

K. Kerle def. T. Thompson 1-Up

N. Momeyer def. E. Bock 4 & 3

Boys Semifinals

K. Westfall vs D. Lauer 7:20AM

K. Kerle vs N. Momeyer 7:20AM

Final (Friday)

12:20PM at Riverside