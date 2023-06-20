ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– The Erie Commodores women’s soccer team is in their second season as a program, after going 5-2-3 last summer.

Their roster is filled with several Erie natives among local collegiate athletes, and they are coming up on their half-way point this season.

Head Coach Becks Young says the Commodores have gained a reputation of being an entertaining team, scoring four goals on the low end per game.

“I think a big mission for us is to show how competitive soccer in Erie is. We’ve got a lot of talent and again this team exists for local players to compete in and to show what we’re made of. I think so far we’ve done that, and we’ve put Erie on the map and it’s just our job to keep us there and competing with the bigger cities in the league” Becks Young, Head Coach Erie Commodores

They hold a 2-1-1 record and hit the road for a rematch against Steel City which takes place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.