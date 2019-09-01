Lakeview Football Falls 39-9 to West Middlesex

Seven different goal scorers and 18 saves from Daniel Murphy helped the Erie Otters roll over the Hamilton Bulldogs by the score of 8-0 to open their exhibition schedule on Saturday night at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Brendan Hoffmann opened the scoring at 3:08 of the first period when he finished off an odd man rush on the back door. Emmett Sproule would notch his first of the night at 11:15 of the frame to give Erie a 2-0 that they’d carry into the intermission.