Latest District 10 High School Football Playoff Dates, Sites and Times
Here is the latest in District 10 high school football matchups with dates, sites and times.
6A championship: Erie vs McDowell Wednesday at 7 pm at Veterans Stadium.
5A championship: Meadville vs Oil City Friday at 7 pm at Franklin.
4A championship: Cathedral Prep vs Fort LeBoeuf Friday at 7 pm at Veterans Stadium.
In class 3A, the quarterfinals begin Saturday, November 2nd.
Harbor Creek vs Slippery Rock 7 pm at Vets Stadium.
Mercyhurst Prep vs Grove City 7 pm at Fort LeBoeuf.
North East vs Hickory 8 pm at Wilmington.
Girard vs Sharon 2 pm at Wilmington.
In class 2A, the semifinals are Saturday, November 2nd.
Northwestern vs Greenville 7 pm at Edinboro University.
(Wilmington with a bye)
In class A semifinals, the games are Friday, November 1st.
Maplewood vs Reynolds 7 pm at Meadville.
Farrell vs West Middlesex 7 pm at Hickory.