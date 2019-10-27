Latest District 10 High School Football Playoff Dates, Sites and Times

Here is the latest in District 10 high school football matchups with dates, sites and times.

6A championship: Erie vs McDowell Wednesday at 7 pm at Veterans Stadium.

5A championship: Meadville vs Oil City Friday at 7 pm at Franklin.

4A championship: Cathedral Prep vs Fort LeBoeuf Friday at 7 pm at Veterans Stadium.

In class 3A, the quarterfinals begin Saturday, November 2nd.

Harbor Creek vs Slippery Rock 7 pm at Vets Stadium.

Mercyhurst Prep vs Grove City 7 pm at Fort LeBoeuf.

North East vs Hickory 8 pm at Wilmington.

Girard vs Sharon 2 pm at Wilmington.

In class 2A, the semifinals are Saturday, November 2nd.

Northwestern vs Greenville 7 pm at Edinboro University.

(Wilmington with a bye)

In class A semifinals, the games are Friday, November 1st.

Maplewood vs Reynolds 7 pm at Meadville.

Farrell vs West Middlesex 7 pm at Hickory.