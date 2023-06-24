ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– The 7th annual Stop the Violence flag football skills and youth tournament took place at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The camp was created as a way to educate children about decision making and encourage positive choices.

Erie high head football coach Andre Hendson says he has seen firsthand how this camp has changed the community.

“With this being year seven, we had kids even last year come speak that are high school graduates that were a part of our program when they were six and seven so to see the smile on their face six years later and the success of where they were at following a camp like this…the decision making this camp help you understand before. We talked about before pushing somebody back, think about your actions. Think about the consequences.” Andre Henderson, Erie High Football Coach