VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin July 24th with players set to report to training camp July 1st according to multiple reports.

After clearing all of the necessary hurdles to make an MLB season possible, the league will play a 60-game regular season leading into the playoffs and an official league schedule has yet to be released at this time.