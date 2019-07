McDowell will be hosting its 9th Annual Marsha Marsh 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday July 13. Boys and girls in grades 3-12 can enter a team for the double elimination tournament.

Games begin at 8am at the North & South Gymnasiums at McDowell. Registeration is $125 per team with the maximum of four players per team.

For more information, contact boys varsity head coach Kevin O’Connor at 814-490-7121 or oconnor@mtsd.org.