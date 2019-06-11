Mercyhurst baseball infielders Josh Surowiec and Matt Schneider earned All-Tournament team recognition at the NCAA Division II college world series.
Last week, senior pitcher Matt Minnick was picked in the 23rd round of the MLB draft by the New York Yankees while fellow senior pitcher Tyler Garbee was picked in the 19th round by the Cincinnati Reds.
Mercyhurst Baseball Honors, Draft Picks (6-10-19)
