Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey Invited to Compete in Northern Ireland in 2020

The Mercyhurst men’s hockey team has been invited to play in the Friendship Four hockey tournament in Northern Ireland in November of 2020.

The Lakers join Sacred Heart, Army, and Quinnipiac with games set for November 27th and November 28th of 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Mercyhurst sports information department shared the following: “It is truly an honor to have Mercyhurst selected to participate in the Friendship Four next year,” said Director of Athletics Brad Davis. “I want to thank Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Bob DeGregorio, the other college hockey commissioners along with the city of Belfast, the Belfast Giants and its Organizing Committee for their support. Mercyhurst University has many roots in Ireland, and it is truly a natural fit for us to have the privilege to play college hockey in Belfast next year.”

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our program to be able to play in this prestigious hockey tournament in Belfast,” said head coach Rick Gotkin. “We talk about the student-athlete experience a lot at Mercyhurst University and how we can continue to enhance that experience. I cannot imagine a better way for our team to explore, learn, and grow both on and off the Ice then to go to Ireland next November. I would like to thank President Michael Victor, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Laura Zikrle, and Athletic Director Brad Davis for their efforts, and support in helping to make this opportunity a reality for us.”