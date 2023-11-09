ERIE, PA (WJET)–Mercyhurst Prep basketball standout Olivia Kulyk officially signed her letter of intent on Thursday.

She will play division one basketball at the New Jersey Insitute of Technology.

Kulyk has been a star two sports athlete at Mercyhurst Prep judging basketball and volleyball.

In her 2022-2023 basketball season she was named First Team All Regional and Player of the Year as well as All District 10.

During her junior year she hit 1,000 career points.

According to Mercyhurst Prep athletics, Kulyk heads into her senior season with an incredible 1,094 points.

Kulyk says as soon as she stepped foot on NJIT’S campus, she knew she was home.

“They were one of the first coaches to kind of look at me and reach out and they stayed consistent throughout my whole process. They let me take my time with my decision and it was a perfect fit…The campus felt like home right away and the people there made it really feel like home so and the academics are really good there too, so it was all kind of a full package…The relief was amazing when I first made my decision. Now I’m able to just focus on the main season and not have to worry about something hanging over my head.” Olivia Kulyk, committed to NJIT for basketball