MLB Owners Vote to Proceed With 2020 Season Under March 26th Agreement with Players Association

After a long summer of negotiating towards a 2020 Major League Baseball season happening, the players’ association rejected the owners’ final offer on Monday night leaving the season to proceed under commissioner Rob Manfred’s direction with a season to feature between 50-60 games.

All that’s left between now and the start of a new season was listed as part of the MLB’s Monday evening statement in response.

In its statement, the league asked that the Players Association provide two pieces of information by 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, the first being whether players will be able to report to training within seven days, by July 1. The second is whether the union “will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.”

Rather than accept the framework of the owners’ propsal, the players shot it down and said in a statement that they expect Manfred to abide by their March 26 agreement, which allows the commissioner to set a schedule and guarantees the players fully prorated pay.