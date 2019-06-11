Pennsylvania Lawmaker Proposes Split in Private and Public High School Playoff Structure Statewide

Pennsylvania lawmaker representative Aaron Bernstine introduced legislation this morning in Harrisburg to create separate state championship brackets in the state that if passed would divide private instituations from public and charter schools in postseason play statewide.

House bill 1600 has yet to be passed through but the proposal would impact several varsity sports across the state.

It must now gain the approval of both the house and the senate before it heads to the governor’s desk for a final signature.

That includes football, baseball, softball, girls and boys basketballl, girls volleyball and girls and boys soccer.

The bill would also eliminate the transfer rule with the exception of in-season transfer eligibility in cases of extenuating circumstances.

The proposal also states that while both public and private would compete in split playoff brackets, the champions in both sectors would ultimately meet for a final championship.