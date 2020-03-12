PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships suspended for minimum of two weeks

The PIAA Board of Directors announced today that PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships have been suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University has had limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s afternoon diving session.

PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated; “The Board of Directors’ are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines.”

The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion.

Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health re-certification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures.

Additional direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local, state health and governmental authorities.