(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The 2023 District 10 Football playoff brackets have been released and matchups are set as schools from across the area begin their pursuit of a state title.

Playoff games are set to start next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4 at neutral sites across NWPA for classes 1A-6A with the quarter final, semi-finals on Nov. 11 and finals on Nov. 18.

The winner of class tournament in District 10 will then advance to the PIAA Tournament which will determine a state champion.

Class 1A matchups Nov. 4

Lakeview (8-2) Bye

Cochranton (5-3) v.s Mercer (5-4) Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Meadville High School

Cambridge Springs (9-1) v.s Maplewood (3-7) Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7p.m. at General McLane High School

Eisenhower (7-3) v.s Reynolds (4-6) Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Warren High School

Class 2A Matchups

Farrell (9-1) v.s Wilmington (4-5) Saturday, Nov. 11 game time TBD

Mercyhurst Prep (9-0) v.s Sharpsville (5-5) Saturday, Nov. 11 game time TBD

Class 3A Matchups

Sharon (7-2) v.s Fairview (6-4) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Wilmington High School

North East (8-2) v.s Oil City (6-3) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Stadium

Hickory (7-2) v.s General McLane (6-4) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Greenville High School

Grove City (6-3) v.s Ft. LeBoeuf (6-3) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock High School

Class 4A Matchups

Meadville (7-2) v.s Corry (3-6) 7 p.m. at PennWest Edinboro.

Winner of this game will go on to play Obama Academy (Pittsburgh, District 8) to play in the PIAA Tournament.

Class 5A Matchups

No games. Cathedral Prep is the only Class 5A team in District 10 Football.

Class 6A Matchup

McDowell (6-4) and Erie High (4-6) will play for the District 10 Title as they are the only Class 6A teams.