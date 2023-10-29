(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The 2023 District 10 Football playoff brackets have been released and matchups are set as schools from across the area begin their pursuit of a state title.
Playoff games are set to start next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4 at neutral sites across NWPA for classes 1A-6A with the quarter final, semi-finals on Nov. 11 and finals on Nov. 18.
The winner of class tournament in District 10 will then advance to the PIAA Tournament which will determine a state champion.
Class 1A matchups Nov. 4
- Lakeview (8-2) Bye
- Cochranton (5-3) v.s Mercer (5-4) Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Meadville High School
- Cambridge Springs (9-1) v.s Maplewood (3-7) Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7p.m. at General McLane High School
- Eisenhower (7-3) v.s Reynolds (4-6) Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Warren High School
Class 2A Matchups
- Farrell (9-1) v.s Wilmington (4-5) Saturday, Nov. 11 game time TBD
- Mercyhurst Prep (9-0) v.s Sharpsville (5-5) Saturday, Nov. 11 game time TBD
Class 3A Matchups
- Sharon (7-2) v.s Fairview (6-4) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Wilmington High School
- North East (8-2) v.s Oil City (6-3) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Stadium
- Hickory (7-2) v.s General McLane (6-4) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Greenville High School
- Grove City (6-3) v.s Ft. LeBoeuf (6-3) Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock High School
Class 4A Matchups
- Meadville (7-2) v.s Corry (3-6) 7 p.m. at PennWest Edinboro.
- Winner of this game will go on to play Obama Academy (Pittsburgh, District 8) to play in the PIAA Tournament.
Class 5A Matchups
No games. Cathedral Prep is the only Class 5A team in District 10 Football.
Class 6A Matchup
McDowell (6-4) and Erie High (4-6) will play for the District 10 Title as they are the only Class 6A teams.