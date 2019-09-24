Prep-Villa Hold Dedication Ceremony for New Courts

A dream became a reality for the tennis programs at Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria as a dedication ceremony for their new tennis courts took place on Monday.

Father Scott Jabo led the blessings and dedication ceremony with students, parents, administrators, and alum were on hand.

The six state-of-the-art tennis courts are located behind the southeast portion of Villa Maria’s campus.

When the courts are not being used by the Ramblers or Victors, the courts will be used by students from Mother Teresa Academy, St. James, St. Luke, St. George, St. Jude, Blessed Sacrament, and Our Lady of Peace.

Lessons will be available for children and adults, and contributing alumni and parents will be able to schedule time as well.