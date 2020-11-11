PSAC announces cancellation of all mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports this season

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has as announced the cancellation of all mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports this season.

The decision comes following a majority vote of the Board of Directors. The cancellation affects the following league sports: men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, as well as women’s volleyball, field hockey and football.

However, should six or more institutions commit to participating in any of those sports, PSAC says the conference will reinstate a championship season.

The Board also voted to proceed with its intended mandated schedules and championships for 2021 spring sports. PSAC sponsored sports this spring are: men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, tennis and golf, as well as baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse.

A decision on winter championship seasons for wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track & field and swimming is expected next week.