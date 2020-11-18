PSAC cancels winter sports

PSAC has canceled winter sports.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports.

Last week, the Board cancelled PSAC Championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA Guidelines that have been set due to the existing Covid-19 Pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.

2021 spring sports are currently scheduled to proceed.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”

Fall and winter sports that may be subject to cancellation include: men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men’s sports in football and wrestling.