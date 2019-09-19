Sisti Signs Extension with Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Athletics Press Release:

Mercyhurst University women’s hockey head coach Michael Sisti, has signed a contract extension, the school announced Wednesday.

In 20 years, Sisti has turned the Mercyhurst’s women’s hockey program into one of Division I’s premier powers. His teams have won 477 games, second only to Wisconsin’s Coach Mark Johnson, among active Division I coaches. They’ve captured 15 conference titles, and made 12 trips to the national tournament including four Frozen Four appearances and one Frozen Four Title Game appearance.

“Coach Sisti’s contract extension reflects Mercyhurst’s commitment to him and his leadership,” said Director of Athletics Brad Davis. “He has built the program from the ground up and has helped to put Mercyhurst on the national stage.”