At the 58th Annual City Rec Tennis tournament, Nicole Freeman defeated Erica Jasinski 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to reach Sunday's Final. Freeman will meet top seed Tara Thomas for the women's singles crown.

In the men's draw, top seed Pat Grab defeated Phil Hardesty in straight sets to reach the final round. Grab meets fellow Prep grad Mario Nicolia in the championship match.