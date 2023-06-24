MEADVILLE, PA (WJET)–The annual district 10 showcase between the north and south all-stars took place in Crawford County.

It had been months since these athletes stepped on the field, but on Friday they had the opportunity to showcase their talent and all of their hard work before some hung up their jerseys.

Most of them spent their high school careers as opponents but for the all-star game they joined forces.

These players had only a few practices to formulate a game plan with their new teammates and coaches.

The north all-Stars took down south 36-0.