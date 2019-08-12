Tesco Reaches 17th Straight League Championship Series

There will be a new Glenwood League champion in 2019. On Sunday, Tesco blanked Rambler 9 2-0 in Game Four of their best-of-five semifinal series. The victory sends Tesco to its 17th straight championship series.

While Tyler Mattocks produced the offense with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, Tesco starter Joe Gnacinski tossed a complete game shutout and struck out seven.

Tesco will meet Braendel Bulls in this year’s championship series. Game one will be on Tuesday night at Ainsworth Field. First pitch is at 5:45pm.