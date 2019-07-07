Third Round Suspended, LECOM Health Challenge Set for Wild Sunday Finish

For a third consecutive day, rain and thunderstorms caused delays forcing more schedule changes heading into Sunday’s final round of the LECOM Health Challenge.

Ryan Brehm (-16) is the clubhouse leader after shooting an 8-under 64. Tim Wilkinson is also at 16-under, but he is one of 28 golfers who need to complete their third rounds on Sunday morning.

The third round is scheduled to conclude Sunday morning with the Final Round teeing off between 9:45am and noon. Groups of three will tee off on holes one and ten.