Urban, White Front Runners at EDWGA Stroke Play

This year’s Erie District Women’s Golf Association Match-Play Champion Steph Urban could achieve the summer sweep.

Urban shot a 2-over 74 in the first round of the EDWGA Stroke Play tournament at Lake Shore Country Club.

Sarah White is three shots back. The Great Lakes Junior Tour Champion carded a 5-over 77. Kelly Moylan is in third place with an 81, while Claire Orr and Kym Henry are tied for fourth with a score of 82.

The final round takes place Sunday at Lake Shore Country Club beginning at 11AM.