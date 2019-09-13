Weston Stars in “Knife or Death” Series

Dan Weston, owner and instructor of King Cobra Karate, was on national television Thursday night as he starred in History Channel’s “Knife or Death” competition.

Taking advice from his cousin, Weston applied to compete in the realtiy show that was taped in Atlanta last August.

After the two created his personalized blade, Weston and fellow competitors had to go through an obstacle course have to cut through various items and objects and complete the course in the fastest time.

The ultimate prize, $20,000 and title of “Knife or Death” Champion. In the season premier, Weston posted the fastest time in the initial obstacle course. He then followed that up by winning the episode by just five seconds. Weston advances to the next round and episode.