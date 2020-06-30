2020 Minor League Baseball Officially Canceled

Courtesy of Erie SeaWolves Press Release

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Minor League Baseball is expected to resume play for the 2021 season beginning in April.

Due to the cancellation of the season, current SeaWolves paid ticket holders have the following options:

Full Season, Half Season, Quarter Season & Mini-Plan Holders (Paid in full):

Any 2020 payments will be automatically applied to the purchaser’s 2021 ticket package(s).

Fans will advantageously lock in their 2020 prices and benefits for the 2021 season.

Fans who have PAID IN FULL for their 2020 ticket package will receive a BONUS of 10% in concessions cash to be used during the 2021 season.

Refunds are available upon request. Requests must be submitted on or before July 31, 2020. After July 31, 2020, payments will automatically be applied toward the purchase of a 2021 ticket plan.

Accounts that have not paid in full will have the option to pay in full by July 31, 2020 in order to take advantage of the above perks. If an account is not paid in full, partial payments will be applied to the 2021 season.

Jolly Voucher Flex Package Holders:

2020 Jolly Voucher flex packs will be valid for the 2021 season. Fans will simply present their 2020 vouchers at the box office window for any 2021 game with seating availability.

Refunds will not be provided for a Jolly Voucher flex pack unless the Jolly Voucher booklet is returned in its original condition on or before July 31, 2020.

Refunds must be requested by an authorized account holder. Jolly Voucher packs that were received as gifts or are held by a third party not listed on the ticket account will not be eligible for a refund.

Refund requests will be processed within 5-7 business days and mailed to account holder’s address. Refunds will not be available in-person at the UPMC Park ticket office. Inquiries or refund requests can be directed to the UPMC Park Box Office at 814-456-1300 x209 or by emailing tickets@seawolves.com.

For other inquiries, please contact the SeaWolves administrative offices (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.) Please note that the SeaWolves administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day and will reopen on Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m.