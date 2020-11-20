2021 Burger King Classic Cancelled Due to COVID-19

BURGER KING CLASSIC PRESS RELEASE:

It is with deep regret that we announce the 38th version of the Burger King Basketball Classic has been cancelled for this season due to COVID-19. The tournament was scheduled to tip off in Erie on Friday, January 15th and Saturday, January 16th at the Joann Mullen Gymnasium and was set to feature three teams from Pennsylvania and one from Ohio. It will return next season.

“After months of consultation and reflection, we felt this was the only outcome we were presented with,” said Tournament Director Bill Flanagan. “For nearly 40 years this tournament has been run as an event for the Erie community. With the current situation we are saddled with regarding the virus, there was no proper way to host this as we normally would, meaning the decision was being made for us. Our hope and expectation is to return next January.”

The title sponsor is onboard with the decision and the tournament’s future.

“Burger King supports the decision to postpone the 2021 Burger King Classic,” said Burger King HR Manager Megan Tidwell. “The safety of the players, fans, and our loyal guests is paramount. We will continue to support the Burger King Classic for many years to come and hope to see you soon.”