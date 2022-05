2021 Buffalo Bills Season Home Opener versus Pittsburgh

2022 Regular-Season Schedule

Thurs., Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 19 vs TENNESSEE TITANS 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9 VS PITTSBURGH STEELERS 1:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Oct. 30 vs GREEN BAY PACKERS 8:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 at New York Jets 1:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 13 vs MINNESOTA VIKINGS 1:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs CLEVELAND BROWNS 1:00 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 1 at New England Patriots 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 11 vs NEW YORK JETS 1:00 p.m.

December 17/18 vs Miami Dolphins (TBD)

Sat., Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 p.m.

January 7/8 vs NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (TBD)