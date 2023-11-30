The 40th edition of the Burger King Classic will take place on January 5th and 6th at Cathedral Prep’s Hagerty Family Events Center.

The four-team field includes Cathedral Prep, Lincoln Park, Niagara Falls and Neumann Goretti.

On Friday, January 5th, Niagara Falls takes on Lincoln Park at 6 pm while the Ramblers host Neumann Goretti at 7:30 pm.

The consolation game is Saturday, January 6th at 6 pm while the championship will follow that night at 7:30 pm.

Ramblers head coach Jeremy Lynch and players spoke at Thursday’s press conference at the 26th street and Peninsula Drive Burger King about the upcoming tournament.