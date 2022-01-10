38th Burger King Classic to tip off on January 14th and 15th from Joann Mullen Gymnasium

The 38th version of the Burger King Basketball Classic will tip off on Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th at the Joann Mullen Gymnasium.

MaxPreps has called the Burger King Classic the top four-team tournament in the country.

The field for this year’s Classic is complete with programs that have had success at the state and national level and features another group of players that are attracting the attention of college coaches nationally.

Making a return to the Burger King Basketball Classic for the 38th season will be Cathedral Prep, the host for the Classic and three-time winner. The Ramblers are coming off of their first state championship in 28 years, having won the PIAA Class 5A crown in Hershey in March.

On the opening night of the Classic at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14th, Ohio state power St. Edward’s returns. They will match up with Pennsylvania kingpin Philadelphia, Math, Civics & Sciences.

Here is the schedule for this year’s Burger King Classic at the Joann Mullen Gymnasium

Friday, January 14th Philly Math, Civics & Sciences vs. St. Ed’s at 6:00 p.m. Canisius vs. Cathedral Prep at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 15th 6:00 p.m. Consolation Game 7:30 p.m. Consolation Game



All tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 9th. Reserve seats for this year’s Classic cost $12.50 per night and must be purchased for both nights.

General admission tickets cost $7 per night in advance for adults and $5 in advance for students.

The general admission tickets will be available at seven local Burger King Restaurants (all in Erie, North East, and Fairview).

Tickets will also be available at Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria High Schools as well as Dee’s News while supplies last. There will be no phone orders accepted and no tickets can be held.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early as great crowds are expected for the Burger King Classic.