After leading the Mercyhurst University baseball program for the past 24 seasons, head coach and Erie metro sports hall of famer Joe Spano has been named the school’s next athletic director.



Spano takes over the post as AD after outgoing Athletic Director Brad Davis took off for Division I Mount St. Mary’s earlier this Summer.

The hall-of-famer, Spano, has brought the Lakers to 11 NCAA tournaments making three college world series appearances, most recently in 2019.



Spano took the Lakers to a number one national ranking in 2017 and regional championships and world series berths in 2018 and 2019.



Spano has led the Lakers to a program record 742 wins and he’s won nearly 400 conference games between the PSAC and GLIAC since 2000.