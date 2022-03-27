The Gannon football team will look to the combination of second year signal caller Kory Curtis and All-American running back Melvin Blanks to engineer an offense that averaged 28 points per game this past Fall.

Curtis, a D-I transfer from Bryant and originally Ohio State, piled up more than 2,200 yards passing while tossing 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2021 for the Golden Knights.

Blanks was second in the PSAC in rushing last fall creating highlight plays all over the field for the Gannon offense.

“Everybody’s excited, you know it’s an excited, it’s an older group you know for the most part our senior class has been together since you know 2018,” said rising senior running back Melvin Blanks. “That class, so everybody’s really excited because we feel like this is our chance and we have a great group together offense and defensive-wise.”

“He’s good, he is consistent with what he has to do day in and day out he does what he does,” said Gannon rising redshirt junior quarterback Kory Curtis on Blanks. “He works hard in the weight room. He works hard on and off the field and he works with good people that helps his mental. He knows where to cut, he knows what he’s doing, I trust him a lot.”