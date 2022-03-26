The Gannon football team returns a pair of All-Americans with one on each side of the ball including redshirt Junior defense end Nick White

White was a first team All-PSAC West selection in 2021 leading the Golden Knights with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while totaling 60 tackles.

White has led Gannon in tackles for loss each of his first three seasons piling up 28.5 of those along with 13 career sacks.

It’s about taking the whole unit to another level this Spring in hopes of a big Fall.

“It’s exciting, it’s always a blessing to be able to come out on the field and get some work in,” said White.

“We get 15 practices out here so we’re just trying to get better every practice and do the best we can. I would say trust, we just gotta work on trusting each other, we have to work on being, we gotta be more instinctful if ya feel me. We just gotta go off our instincts and make plays, that’s how I feel.”

“I guess we’re just looking for growth ya know?” said head coach Erik Raeburn.

“Obviously ya know guys like Kory (Curtis) and Melvin (Blanks) who had, and Nick (White) who had great seasons last year ya know we’re just looking on making improvements ya know just find some area that they can get better at, but then for the younger guys who maybe didn’t get to play as much ya know this is a great opportunity for them to really show what they’re capable of and also get more comfortable in our system.”