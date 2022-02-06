Allegheny basketball holding contest for chance at free year of tuition for Gators students

Students at Allegheny College have a chance to win a year of free tuition.

The college is holding a promotional contest for students on Tuesday night, February 8th when the women’s basketball team (6:00 pm start) and men’s team (8:00 pm start) take on Wooster at the Mullen gym.

Students in attendance will have the chance to enter a lottery system with those selected participating in a contest that includes layups, free throws, three pointers and half court shots with a chance to win a free year’s worth of tuition at Allegheny.