Allegheny basketball holding contest for chance at free year of tuition for Gators students

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students at Allegheny College have a chance to win a year of free tuition.

The college is holding a promotional contest for students on Tuesday night, February 8th when the women’s basketball team (6:00 pm start) and men’s team (8:00 pm start) take on Wooster at the Mullen gym.

Students in attendance will have the chance to enter a lottery system with those selected participating in a contest that includes layups, free throws, three pointers and half court shots with a chance to win a free year’s worth of tuition at Allegheny.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News