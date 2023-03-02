WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
by: Jay Puskar
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 08:36 PM EST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 08:36 PM EST
Allegheny College introduced Braden Layer its 36th head football coach in team history on Thursday. Layer takes over for Rich Nagy who left the program to become the defensive coordinator at Lehigh.
