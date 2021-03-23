Allegheny Spoils Behrend’s Home Debut with 8-5 Victory

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

College Baseball: Allegheny 8 P.S. Behrend 5 F

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar