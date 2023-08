ERIE, PA (WJET)–The EDWGA Amateur Stroke Play Tournament took place at Lake View Country Club over the weekend.

Going into Sunday’s final round, Anna Swan and Sarah White were tied for first place at 78.

Sitting close behind was Lydia Swan at 79.

EDWGA Amateur Stroke Play Tournament at Lake View County Club. 🏌️‍♀️@JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/oXoTCOHltG — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 14, 2023

Anna Swan went on to win the EDWGA Stroke Play Championship, the 36-hole event at six-over par 150 gross.