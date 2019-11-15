ScoreStream

Athlete of the Week: Kristin Reiland

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Athlete of the Week: Kristin Reiland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Women's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Volleyball"

Athlete of the Week: Reiland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athlete of the Week: Reiland"

Emily Yaple's College Signing Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily Yaple's College Signing Day"

Katelyn Young College Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Katelyn Young College Signing"

Villa Maria girls soccer team off to Hershey for state playoffs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Villa Maria girls soccer team off to Hershey for state playoffs"

PIAA Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "PIAA Soccer"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar