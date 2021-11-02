Atlanta Braves win first World Series title since 1995

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates after a home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

Max Fried allowed four hits over six innings for the win.

Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title, about 9 1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at 86.

The loss left Houston’s 72-year-old Dusty Baker still seeking his first title as a manager.

