Azocar Helps Deliver 6-5 Win For SeaWolves Over Curve

ALTOONA (14-8) 5-7-0

ERIE (15-7) 6-8-1

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves battled from behind to take down the Altoona Curve, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves took a lead in the bottom of the first against Altoona starter Domingo Robles. Derek Hill led off with a double and was brought home on an Isaac Paredes base hit. With two outs, Daniel Pinero doubled home Paredes for a 2-0 lead.

Altoona tied the game in the top of the third against Erie starter Anthony Castro. Chris Sharpe kept the inning alive with a two-out walk and Jared Oliva followed with a two-run home run to right.

Erie quickly regained the lead in the home half of the third. Paredes singled with one out and Frank Schwindel homered to left. It was the third home run for Schwindel and it gave the SeaWolves a 4-2 advantage.

The Curve took the lead in the sixth against Erie reliever Will Vest. Sharpe led off with a double and Oliva was hit by a pitch. Logan Hill walked to load the bases for Bligh Madris. Madris singled to center to bring home Sharpe and on an Azocar error, Oliva scored, tying the game. Robbie Glendinning singled home Hill for a 5-4 Altoona lead.

The SeaWolves trailed into the eighth inning. Angel German, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh, came back out for Altoona in the eighth. Paredes led off the inning, worked a full count and drew a leadoff walk. Azocar followed and put the SeaWolves back on top 6-5 as he blasted a two-run home run over the wall in left center. The home run was the sixth of the season for Azocar.

Zac Houston (3-1) worked a pair of scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. He allowed one hit with three walks and two strikeouts.

German (2-3) took the loss for the Curve allowing two runs on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings.

Castro took the no-decision allowing two runs on two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in five innings of work.

